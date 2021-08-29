Timothy R. Connor

December 31, 1968-August 25, 2021

Timothy Robert Connor, 52, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 25 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

Tim was born on December 31, 1968, in Waterloo, son of Alan and Kay Mahoney Connor. He married Susan Downs in 1998, but they later divorced.

Tim graduated in 1987 from West High School in Waterloo. After graduation, Tim served in the US Navy and was stationed on the USS Midway and at the naval base in Okinawa, Japan. After he completed his active duty, he continued to serve in the reserves while attending the University of Northern Iowa. Tim worked at Casting Cleaning, Inc. and at John Deere Foundry Works.

Survived by: his son Tommy Connor; his father Alan Connor; his sister Kathy (Chris) Davis all of Waterloo; nephew Rex (Sienna) Connor of North Liberty; nephew Jack Davis of Iowa City; nephew Patrick Connor of Waterloo; niece Regan Davis of Ames; niece Hannah Connor of Waterloo; beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his mother, his brothers Douglas Connor and Patrick Connor (in infancy).

Private Family Service and Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Inurnment in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Nashua.