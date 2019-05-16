WATERLOO — Timothy John Kramer, 69, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, May 14.
He was born Dec. 7, 1949, in Waterloo, son of John George and Mary “Rozella” Harrington Kramer. He married Diane Marie Koch on April 29, 1978, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Raymond. She died April 2, 2011.
He graduated from Waterloo Columbus High School in 1968 and earned an associate’s degree in nursing from Hawkeye Community College in 1985. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War on the PG 84 USS Asheville and VF1 F14 Fighter Plane Squadron. Tim was a registered nurse at the Black Hawk County Health Department for 20 years and also worked as a part-time nurse at the former Parkview Gardens Care Center for three years. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.
Survivors include: his son, Adam Kramer of Waterloo; three brothers, Mike (Becky) Kramer of Waukon, Paul (Robyn) Kramer of Apple Valley, Minn., and Mark Kramer of Farmington, Minn.; a sister, Mary Ann (Bill) Judd of La Porte City; numerous nieces and nephews; and his two cats, Marty and Sadie.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and a nephew, Clay Kramer.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 20, at St. Edward Catholic Church, Waterloo, with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Raymond, with full military honors accorded by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the U.S. Navy Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with a 7 p.m. parish Scripture service. Visitation also an hour before services Monday at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Tim enjoyed working on home improvement projects, making stained glass and a good card game. In recent years he has enjoyed traveling all over the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.