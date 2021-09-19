Timothy J Holschlag

May 6, 1949-September 10, 2021

Timothy J Holschlag, age 72, died Friday, Sept 10, 2021, at his home in Norway, Michigan. Tim was born in New Hampton, Iowa, on May 6, 1949, the son of Carl Holschlag and Maurine (Johnson) Holschlag. He grew up in New Hampton, then lived in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Norway, Michigan.

He was a nationally recognized authority on smallmouth bass fishing, the owner of SmallmouthAnger.com, and the author of several books and DVDs and hundreds of magazine articles.

Tim Holschlag is survived by his sister, Geraldine Brummond, his wife Lyn Verthein, former wife Elizabeth Michael of Iowa City, Iowa; seven nieces and nephews: Becky Schoenfeld, Kathy Roethler, Randy Brummond, Cindy Kellogg, Dan Brummond, Brad Holschlag, and Craig Holschlag; and their children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Tom Holschlag, brothers-in-law LaVern Brummond and Bob Clasen, nephews Dick Brummond and Ryan Holschlag; step-nephew Miles, great-niece Mandy Brummond, and great-nephew Matthew Schoenfeld.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held in New Hampton Iowa. Memorial arrangements are at Erickson-Rochon-Nash Funeral Home in Iron Mountain, Michigan. (WWW.ernashfuneralhomes.com).