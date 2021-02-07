Timothy Ian Jensen

Tim was always eager to help those in need. Over the years, he assisted numerous family, friends, and co-workers with extensive home improvement projects. From bathroom remodels, rebuilding a deck, and installing hardwood floors in crooked old houses, Tim could do it all. He was a perfectionist who treated each project as if it were his own. His work ethic and loyalty to those he cared for was second to none.

An excellent cook, Tim loved to share this talent with others. He personally catered his and Jenny’s wedding reception. On more than one occasion while he was battling cancer, he made meals for the nurses at the Unity Point Cancer Center to thank them for their care. Behind the scenes, Tim also anonymously donated to local causes he believed in.

Tim was fiercely loyal to those he loved. In return, he earned the respect and admiration of everyone who met him. Considered a best friend by many, he listened and genuinely cared for those around him. He was selfless and rarely complained, even throughout his long, hard-fought battle with cancer.

Tim is survived by his wife Jenny of Waterloo, children Jocelyn and Fletcher, parents Grant and Nancy (Nolte) Jensen of Waverly, siblings Jeremy (Jenny) Jensen of Dubuque, Chris (Alisha) Jensen of Waverly, and JoLyn (Greg) Berry of Helena, Alabama, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who dearly loved Uncle T-Rock.