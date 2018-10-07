LA PORTE CITY — Timothy M. “Tim” Elliott, 50, of Waterloo and formerly of La Porte City, died Friday, Oct. 5, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House of cancer.
He was born Aug. 20, 1968, in Waterloo, the son of Paul and Sherry (Mohr) Elliott.
Tim attended Waterloo West High and went on to receive a degree in industrial science from Hawkeye Community College. He farmed with his Uncle Jeff for over 35 years. He had also managed the Locker Room Lounge and most recently worked at Donaldson Co. in Waterloo.
Tim was a former member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Survived by: his mother, Sherry (George Dinsdale) Elliott of Washington, N.C.; father, Paul (Sharon) Elliott of Fort Myers, Fla.; a son, Jordan (Mackenzie Mullis) Laird of Iowa City; a sister, Amy (Dave Schwab) Casey of La Porte City; a brother, Kent Elliott of Waterloo; three stepbrothers; three stepsisters; and an uncle, Jeff (Luann) Elliott of La Porte City.
Preceded in death by: his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Services: To honor Tim’s wishes, no public services will be held
Memorials: may be directed to the family; a memorial fund will be established.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Tim loved to ride his Harley and often attended Bike Nights in Waterloo. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed watching the Waterloo and Chicago Black Hawks hockey teams. Tim was always helping people and known for being handy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.