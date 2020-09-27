Timothy D. Blau

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1956-2020)

Timothy David Blau, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Chandler Regional Hospital after a short courageous battle with numerous internal infections.

Tim was born October 28, 1956 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, son of Jim and Ann (Stevenson) Blau. He grew up surrounded by family and friends in Cedar Falls. Tim graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1975 and immediately began attending University of Northern Iowa for three years. In 1978 he migrated with friends on an adventure to the great Southwest, landing in the Phoenix metro area. Tim continued his education attending Arizona State University and attaining a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Embarking on a career in radio and television advertising for a short span led to co-founding his first entrepreneur business, National Design and Graphics. After a few years, Tim branched off and began his own business, Continental Screenprinting. He proceeded to work for nearly four decades in the printing industry, specializing in pleasing all clients at all levels. These included youth leagues to the pros, especially catering to Major League Baseball, Cactus League, Phoenix Suns, ASU, among so many others in the Valley.