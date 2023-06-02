Timothy Allen “Tim” Kezar

January 3, 1955-May 31, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Timothy Allen “Tim” Kezar, 68 of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born January 3, 1955 in Waterloo, the son of Harry and Kathleen Demuth Kezar. He graduated from Central High School in 1973.

Tim married Vicki Emery on April 22, 1999 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a meat cutter in Hy-Vee College Square in Cedar Falls for 22 years. He also worked at Grainger.

He loved singing, playing the guitar, camping, roller skating, Road Hunter, golf, bowling league, was great at telling jokes, enjoyed singing in Proud Image Chorus, and listening to Elvis.

Tim is survived by his wife, Vicki; daughter, Kelli Kaye (Jason) Sundt of Waterloo; two step daughters, Heather (Kurt) Larsen of Cedar Falls, and Keri Barker of Waterloo; three step sons, Stephen (Kristen) Graham of Denver, CO, Daniel Graham of Waterloo, and Eric (Charise) Boyd of Waterloo; three sisters, Debbie (Mark) Oertel of New Palastine, IN, Jan (Dale) Haberstich of Waterloo, and Lynne (Scott) Akers of Waterloo; brother Mark (Teresa) Kezar of Lufkin, TX; 10 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson Gabriel Graham.

Visitation will be 5-7 PM, Friday, June 2, 2023 at Locke on 4th Street, Waterloo.

Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Locke on 4th Street with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Memorials may be directed to the family.