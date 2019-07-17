{{featured_button_text}}
Timothy A. Widmann

Timothy Widmann

(1942-2019)

OELWEIN — Timothy A. Widmann, 77, of Oelwein, died Saturday, July 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born July 6, 1942, in Waterloo, son of Clyde and Drucella (Eastman) Sly. His father was killed in World War II. His mother later was married to Arthur Widmann. He married Janette A. Glessner on May 3, 1991, in Waverly.

He was employed by John Deere in Waterloo for just over 30 years before he retired.

Survived by: his wife; his children, Kelly (Aaron) Phillips of Houston, Daniel Widmann of Waterloo and Elizabeth Widmann of New Hampton; seven grandchildren; and his siblings, Jim (Jeannie) Widmann of Waterloo, Tom Widmann and Joseph (Beth) Widmann, both of Cedar Falls, Rebbecca Widmann of Oklahoma and Julie Widmann of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his son, David Widmann; his brother, Michael Widmann; and his stepfather, Arthur Widmann.

Celebration of Timothy’s life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Oelwein Community Plaza. Geilenfeld Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Timothy enjoyed going to Falling Rock fishing, he also won several trophies trap shooting and bowling. He loved to garden, giving away most of what he grew. His biggest love was his family and time spent with them. Timothy had a good life and will be missed by all who knew him.

