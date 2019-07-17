(1942-2019)
OELWEIN — Timothy A. Widmann, 77, of Oelwein, died Saturday, July 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born July 6, 1942, in Waterloo, son of Clyde and Drucella (Eastman) Sly. His father was killed in World War II. His mother later was married to Arthur Widmann. He married Janette A. Glessner on May 3, 1991, in Waverly.
He was employed by John Deere in Waterloo for just over 30 years before he retired.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Kelly (Aaron) Phillips of Houston, Daniel Widmann of Waterloo and Elizabeth Widmann of New Hampton; seven grandchildren; and his siblings, Jim (Jeannie) Widmann of Waterloo, Tom Widmann and Joseph (Beth) Widmann, both of Cedar Falls, Rebbecca Widmann of Oklahoma and Julie Widmann of Waterloo.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his son, David Widmann; his brother, Michael Widmann; and his stepfather, Arthur Widmann.
Celebration of Timothy’s life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Oelwein Community Plaza. Geilenfeld Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Timothy enjoyed going to Falling Rock fishing, he also won several trophies trap shooting and bowling. He loved to garden, giving away most of what he grew. His biggest love was his family and time spent with them. Timothy had a good life and will be missed by all who knew him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.