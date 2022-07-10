Tim Condon
Tim Condon passed away peacefully on Friday, July 1, 2022 at his home with family at his side.
Tim was born on December 14, 1950, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Geraldine and Robert Condon. After high school, he enlisted and served in the United States Army in Vietnam.
Survivors include his sons Dylan Bartz and Cody Condon, and Grandchildren; siblings, Robert (Janet) Condon, Penelope Willems, Mary Ann (Arlen) Happel, Shawn (Arma) Condon, and Kerry (Mike) Devine; many nieces and nephews; and cats Sam & Tink.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Ronald Willems.
Private inurnment will be at a later date.
