Tillie Smith passed away at Allen Memorial Hospital on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
She was born in Kosciusko, MS on July 31, 1930 to Charlie Evans and Zelma Evans Burt. She was married to Thomas Ellis and to her second husband M L Smith, both now deceased.
She is survived by a brother, Edward Evans of Kosciusko, MS and a sister, Avery Patterson of Waterloo, Iowa. She is also survived by two sons, Thomas Ellis of Sturtevant, WI and Charles Ellis of Waterloo. She had a third son, Robert Smith who is now deceased.
She worked at Waterloo Industries for 30 years.
