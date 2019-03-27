Tilfred R. Rierson

(1925-2019)
APLINGTON — Tilfred Rudolf Rierson, 93, of Aplington, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, March 24, at Maple Manor Village, Aplington.
He was born Aug. 4, 1925, in rural Brooten, Minn., to Gilbert and Bertha (Halvorson) Rierson. He married Norma Uhlenhopp on Oct. 8, 1960, at her parents’ home in Aplington.
Tilfred received his education in country schools. He served in the U.S. Army from November of 1944 to July of 1946 during World War II in the European Theatre. He participated in the Honor Flight program with his brother Harris. Tilfred worked as an electrician for Stickfort Electric. Tilfred and his wife moved to Aplington in 1995 after Tilfred retired. Tilfred was in fellowship at the Hitesville Gospel Hall.
Survived by: his wife; a brother-in-law, Lyle (Dotta) Uhlenhopp; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; Norma’s parents, George and Rena Uhlenhopp; four sisters, Mrytle Alsaker, Georgine Cummins, Gladys Miltz and Cora Johnson; a brother, Harris Rierson; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Services: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Hitesville Gospel Hall, with burial in the Hitesville Cemetery, both in rural Aplington, with full military rites conducted by the Aplington AMVETS Post 102. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Gospel Hall. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
On Aug. 16, 1955, Tilfred accepted Jesus Christ as his Saviour. He was thankful for God’s goodness throughout his life, displaying kindness and patience to those around him. Tilfred enjoyed his family. He was a devoted husband and took great interest in the lives of his nieces and nephews.
