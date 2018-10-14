CEDAR FALLS, IOWA/OREGON-You would think the thunder, lightning, ice, and snow would have defined March 23, 1996. But it was the birth of Skyln Yvonne Tibbals. She was magnetic from the moment she (finally) came into this world, drawing you in with a smile so captivating she modeled from the age of three. Photographers would seek her out, her radiance defying the dimensions of any frame. She could command a Chicago cab by the age of ten and navigate airports a year later. Animals found their way to her and would not leave her side. And, as on the day she was born, she was in sync with nature. The sun. Florida. Fish who would feed from her mouth. But it is the ocean that was another home for her. No matter if you haven’t been there; we’ve all felt the sun on our face and been buoyant. This is Skyln, this is what it means to let your fears go. Nature marked the day she died, October 9, 2018, by unleashing a category 4 hurricane. She is survived by oddball and loony loved ones: her mother Kate; father, Jason; and sister, Chloe; a large extended family; her cat, Misty; and her god-dog, Rodney. Because one service is not enough, a Celebration of Skyln will be held on Sunday, October 14, 2018, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in Cedar Falls, IA at the HARTMAN NATURE RESERVE, 657 Reserve Dr., 50613. A second celebration will be held Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Oregon, WI, at CHARLIE’S ON MAIN, 113 S. Main Street, 53575. Bring your favorite story to share and your song that makes your feet dance. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
