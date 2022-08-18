January 1, 1946-August 9, 2022

Thressia Christeen Debro Gary, 76, of Waterloo, Iowa was born January 1, 1946 in Tchula, Mississippi, the daughter of James and Halzonia (Long) Debro.

Thressia graduated from SV Marshall High School in Lexington, Mississippi and continued her schooling at Mississippi Valley State University.

On November 30, 1968 she married Arthur L. Gary in Maywood, Illinois; they had two daughters.

Thressia accepted Christ at a very young age at Rose Bank Missionary Baptist Church. In 1964 she moved to Maywood, Illinois where she joined First Baptist Church in Melrose. In 1968 she moved to Waterloo and joined Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. An active member, she served as pianist, trustee, in the choir and kitchen committee. She was a true servant of the Lord.

Thressia worked at Covenant Hospital in Waterloo for 30 years, retiring in 1999.

On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital, God called her home to Glory. Her devoted husband of 53 years was by her side.

Thressia loved spending time with her family, friends, playing the piano and singing.

Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Monica Gary and Marteena (Lee) Seaton; three grandchildren, Melanie Gary and Tylen and Tanner Seaton, all of Mississippi; two sisters, Hilda Rayford of Lexington and Karlena Nash of Maywood; one sister-in-law, Rosie Norman of Waterloo; two brothers-in-law, Issac and George (Ruby) Gary of Waterloo; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: her parents; four sisters, Mildred Marshall, Dorothy Scales, Marie Pulliam and Verseal Larry; and many in-laws.

Services: Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 209 Jackson Street, Waterloo. A wake will be held on Friday, 5-7 p.m., at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 432 Newell Street, Waterloo. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.