July 26, 1929-June 23, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Thomasine L. “Tommie” Gissel, 92 years old, of Independence, IA, died, following a short illness, Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Monday, June 27, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Independence with burial in Oakwood Cemetery in Independence.

Visitation will be 3:00—7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 26th at White Funeral Home, Independence, and will continue for an hour before services, Monday, at the church.

Thomasine Louise Christiansen was born on July 26, 1929, in Independence, the daughter of William Clarence and Gladys Marcia (Cowell) Christiansen. She graduated from Independence High School with the class of 1947. On August 5, 1951, she was united in marriage to Daryl Andrew “Bud” Gissel in Independence. The couple raised their family on the farm in rural Buchanan County, where Tommie farmed side by side with her husband, Bud and also was a homemaker. Bud preceded her in death in 2001. Tommie continued to live on the farm for another 16 years until she moved to Independence.

Tommie and Bud loved to go round dancing and square dancing, and were members of the Independence Merry Mixers Square Dancing Club. They enjoyed playing cards and were members of several card clubs. Cribbage was Tommie’s favorite card game. She also liked doing crossword puzzles and reading. She was an avid public library supporter and member of the Chautauqua Book Club. Tommie was a member of the Independence Women’s Investment Club and also a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence.

Tommie is survived by three sons, Gary (Marieta) Gissel of Independence, Duane (Ruth) Gissel of Madison, WI, Dean (Pamela) Gissel of Independence; one daughter, Gretchen (Steve) Potts of Lincoln, NE; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 brother-in-law, Warren Wilson of Red Wing, MN; and special friend, Chris Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Daryl; one granddaughter, Jean Gretchen Kechely; one grandson, Wesley Crawford; and one sister, Jeannie Wilson.

Memorials may be directed to Camp Courageous at 12007 190th, St., P.O. Box 418, Monticello, IA, 52310.

White Funeral Home, Independence, IA, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.