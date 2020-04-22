(1948—2020)
Waterloo—Thomas W (Tom) McConeghey, 71, of Waterloo (formerly of Newton) died April 21, 2020, in Iowa City. Burial will be with immediate family at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Newton, Iowa. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent in Tom’s memory to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank or to his family to share with causes important to Tom. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Tom, the son of R. Wayne and Mabel (Leck) McConeghey, was born in Newton on November 15, 1948 and was a graduate of Newton High School class of 1966. He was an MP in Korea during the Vietnam War. Tom worked for John Deere for 30 years, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed trapshooting, hunting, fishing, boating and spending time with his family.
Tom is survived by his wife Jennifer (Jacobs), sons Ryan (Jackie) Wilson of Ohio, John McConeghey of Ohio, Ryan (Tina) Colburn of Ames, daughter Kristen (Todd) Breuer of Shell Rock, grandchildren Kayla Guthrie, Noah Guthrie and Treyce Buday and a sister, Joyce Guthrie of Newton and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Carole Soutter and brother-in-law, William Guthrie.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.