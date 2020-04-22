Thomas W. (Tom) McConeghey
Thomas W. (Tom) McConeghey

Thomas W (Tom) McConeghey

Thomas W (Tom) McConeghey

(1948—2020)

Waterloo—Thomas W (Tom) McConeghey, 71, of Waterloo (formerly of Newton) died April 21, 2020, in Iowa City. Burial will be with immediate family at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Newton, Iowa. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent in Tom’s memory to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank or to his family to share with causes important to Tom. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.

Tom, the son of R. Wayne and Mabel (Leck) McConeghey, was born in Newton on November 15, 1948 and was a graduate of Newton High School class of 1966. He was an MP in Korea during the Vietnam War. Tom worked for John Deere for 30 years, retiring in 1998. He enjoyed trapshooting, hunting, fishing, boating and spending time with his family.

Tom is survived by his wife Jennifer (Jacobs), sons Ryan (Jackie) Wilson of Ohio, John McConeghey of Ohio, Ryan (Tina) Colburn of Ames, daughter Kristen (Todd) Breuer of Shell Rock, grandchildren Kayla Guthrie, Noah Guthrie and Treyce Buday and a sister, Joyce Guthrie of Newton and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Carole Soutter and brother-in-law, William Guthrie.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas McConeghey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

