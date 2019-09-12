{{featured_button_text}}

(1954-2019)

Thomas W. Biemann

Tom Biemann

LA PORTE CITY – Thomas William “Tom” Biemann, 64, of La Porte City, died Monday, Sept. 9, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born Oct. 17, 1954, in Waterloo, son of William H. Jr. and Betty Wood Biemann.

He graduated from Denver High School in 1973. Tom was the owner of Duee’s for a number of years and later worked at Tyson’s, retiring in 2016.

Survived by: six sons, Matthew Biemann, Scott (Kathryn) Biemann, Preston (Ashley) Biemann, Camron (Lily) Biemann, Dallas (Savannah) Biemann and T.J. (Ellie) Biemann; two stepchildren, Heather Murr and Katario Roby; 13 grandchildren, Abby, Lila, Brayden, Brianna, Mya, Josie, Tyler, Michael, Monica, Malcom, Eastyn, Kaleb and Levi; his mother; five sisters, Toni (Randy) Eilers, Terry (Dennis) Zaruba, Teddy (Mark) Widdel, Tracy (Michael) Dreesman and Tammy (Randy) Dillavou; and many nieces and nephews.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: his father; his grandparents, William H. Sr. and Derothea Biemann and Walter S. and Leola Wood; a niece, Jessica Jean Eilers; two nephews, Adam Schneider and Evan Freeman; and a brother-in-law, Rick Schneider.

Family Directed Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Denver, with burial in the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

He was a proud union steward at Tyson and was a member of Whitetails Unlimited, having previously served as president of the Black Hawk County Chapter.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Biemann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments