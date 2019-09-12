(1954-2019)
LA PORTE CITY – Thomas William “Tom” Biemann, 64, of La Porte City, died Monday, Sept. 9, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born Oct. 17, 1954, in Waterloo, son of William H. Jr. and Betty Wood Biemann.
He graduated from Denver High School in 1973. Tom was the owner of Duee’s for a number of years and later worked at Tyson’s, retiring in 2016.
Survived by: six sons, Matthew Biemann, Scott (Kathryn) Biemann, Preston (Ashley) Biemann, Camron (Lily) Biemann, Dallas (Savannah) Biemann and T.J. (Ellie) Biemann; two stepchildren, Heather Murr and Katario Roby; 13 grandchildren, Abby, Lila, Brayden, Brianna, Mya, Josie, Tyler, Michael, Monica, Malcom, Eastyn, Kaleb and Levi; his mother; five sisters, Toni (Randy) Eilers, Terry (Dennis) Zaruba, Teddy (Mark) Widdel, Tracy (Michael) Dreesman and Tammy (Randy) Dillavou; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his father; his grandparents, William H. Sr. and Derothea Biemann and Walter S. and Leola Wood; a niece, Jessica Jean Eilers; two nephews, Adam Schneider and Evan Freeman; and a brother-in-law, Rick Schneider.
Family Directed Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Denver, with burial in the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
He was a proud union steward at Tyson and was a member of Whitetails Unlimited, having previously served as president of the Black Hawk County Chapter.
