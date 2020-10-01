(1954-2020)
Thomas W. Koch of Waterloo and formerly of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away June 15, 2020 at the UIHC in Iowa City.
Tom was born on March 20, 1954 in Chicago, IL to Wilbert and Shirley (Meyers) Koch. He graduated Hersey High School in Arlington Hts. in 1972. He married Joan Kalinowski on October 4, 1987.
Thomas was an entrepreneur and a landscape contractor.
Tom is survived by his wife, Joan; daughters Regan (Ryan) Webster and Whitney Koch (fiance Thomas McCauley); son Adam Koch; granddaughter Evryn Webster; brothers James (Darryl) and Wilbert (Suzanne) Koch; sister-in-law Kristina Koch and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert Koch.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Tom at Elevation Church, 618 State St. in Cedar Falls, on Saturday, October 3, 10:30 a.m.
Face masks are required.
Memorials may be made to your favorite charity.
Condolences and memories may be shared at TomKochRemembered@gmail.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.