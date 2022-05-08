Thomas W. Keefe, III

April 22, 2022

Thomas W Keefe III, 79, passed away April 22, 2022. He was a man with deep convictions and a drive to advocate for others. He loved to teach and was known for sharing his knowledge with any who stopped to listen. Tom was also an avid runner, regularly running long-distance road races and participating in marathons and triathlons.

Tom was born in North Charleroi, Pennsylvania to Thomas W Keefe II and Lois Rogers Keefe.

Tom attended graduate school in Colorado, after which he joined the Air Force Medical Corps, where he worked as a psychiatric social worker providing counseling for men returning from Vietnam. This gave him a deep understanding of the stress that comes with war and returning to peace. He later earned his Doctorate of Social Work from Utah State.

After earning his doctorate, he began work as a Professor of Social Work at the University of Northern Iowa. There he contributed to several textbooks, including two as the primary author. He also wrote many articles about social work advocating for stress management strategies, particularly exercise and meditation. While serving as the Department Head of Social Work at UNI, he spearheaded the development of their graduate program. In keeping with his passion for others, he was active in the Democratic Party, a member of Citizens for Peace and challenged people to vote and be politically active.

He is survived by his wife, Lynette (Stover) Keefe, son Christopher Keefe, daughter Kimberly (Matthew) Kalkwarf, brother Forrest (Mary) Keefe, step-children Jessica (Richard) Sleeth, Monica (Jeff) Lynch, Errica Harmsen, Daniel (Misha) Reece, grandchildren Raymond and Isabelle Kalkwarf, step-grandchildren Katie Sleeth, Jenna Hall, Jackson Lynch, Maeson Lynch, Pierson Lynch, Coleson Lynch, Reece Harmsen, Shay Harmsen, Dash Harmsen, Teal Harmsen, Nina Reece, niece and nephew Sarah and Garrett Keefe, nephew Shawn Tuthill and several great grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents and sister Shari K Tuthill.

Isles Funeral Homes in Des Moines Iowa is handling the arrangements. At Tom's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.