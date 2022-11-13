WATERLOO-Thomas “Tom” W. Allen, 74, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 under Unity Point Hospice Care at Allen Hospital of Multiple Myeloma. He was born to Arthur and Winona (White) Allen on March 5, 1948 in Waterloo. He graduated from East High in 1966 and immediately enlisted into the US Army, serving in Viet Nam from 1966 to 1969. He returned to Viet Nam as a civilian under contract to build roads. He married Judy A. Christensen on Sept. 5, 1980 in Las Vegas. He and Judy owned and operated Water Tower Demotion Co. for 26 years. Together they demolished 300 water towers. He was a member of Ironworkers Local 89. Tom owned many businesses over the years, starting alone at age 7 polishing shoes on E. 4th St. Anyone who knew Tommy knew he was “bigger than life” but on his gentle side he loved and cared for all birds and animals.