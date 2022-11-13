Thomas “Tom” W. Allen
March 5, 1948-November 4, 2022
WATERLOO-Thomas “Tom” W. Allen, 74, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 under Unity Point Hospice Care at Allen Hospital of Multiple Myeloma. He was born to Arthur and Winona (White) Allen on March 5, 1948 in Waterloo. He graduated from East High in 1966 and immediately enlisted into the US Army, serving in Viet Nam from 1966 to 1969. He returned to Viet Nam as a civilian under contract to build roads. He married Judy A. Christensen on Sept. 5, 1980 in Las Vegas. He and Judy owned and operated Water Tower Demotion Co. for 26 years. Together they demolished 300 water towers. He was a member of Ironworkers Local 89. Tom owned many businesses over the years, starting alone at age 7 polishing shoes on E. 4th St. Anyone who knew Tommy knew he was “bigger than life” but on his gentle side he loved and cared for all birds and animals.
He is survived by his wife Judy and sister Mary K. Martin of Lakeside, TX, Whistling Whiner, Slinky, Bootsy and his special companion Lil’ Dude. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister Mary Jane and his in-laws Fred and Oda (Paulsen) Christensen.
“Snappy Tom” was cremated and wished to have no services.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.