Thomas “Tom” Trentz
Thomas “Tom” Trentz

Thomas “Tom” Trentz

August 21, 2021

WATERLOO-Thomas “Tom” Trentz was born in Dubuque, IA; the son if Anthony and Theresa (Nicko) Trentz. He graduated from Sacred Heart School in 1952. Tom served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was married to Sally Hallinger on July 21, 1956; she preceded him in death on July 21, 2003. Tom married Marjorie Hults on July 3, 2004. Tom worked at John Deere as an Inspector until his retirement. He enjoyed, boating, camping, hunting, fishing, baseball, motorcycles and was a member of Knights of Columbus. He was a great father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Tom passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Friendship Village at the age of 87. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sally; a son, Tony Trentz; a brother, Mark Trentz and two sisters: Rita Trentz and Jean Wright. Tom is survived by his wife, Marjorie of Waterloo; four sons: Mike (Shawn Trentz of Anamosa, Tom Trentz of Minneapolis, Bill (Brenda) Trentz of Marion and Joe (Kari) Trentz of La Vergne, TN; a daughter, Sue (Gary) Gress of Waterloo; five grandchildren: Adam and Corey Gress, Devon and Shelby Trentz and Hailey Nybakke; three great-grandchildren: Caden, Jaxon and Sylvie Gress and a sister Nettie Lazemby of Raymond, IA.

A memorial fund is being established.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 24, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza in Waterloo from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

Services will be Wednesday, August 24, 2021 at 10:30 am at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1423 Kimball Ave in Waterloo.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet with military rites conducted by Evansdale and Waterloo Amvets.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com

