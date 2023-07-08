Thomas “Tom” Robinson Harvey

March 25, 1928-July 3, 2023

Thomas “Tom” Robinson Harvey, was born March 25, 1928, to H. Conard Harvey and Ruth C. (Montillon) Harvey in Kansas City, MO. He graduated high school in Independence, Iowa in 1946. He enlisted in the United States Army in the 1st Calvary and was stationed in Japan. He later returned home and went to Cornell College with his service GI Bill; he graduated in 3 years with two degrees-one in math, and one in physics.

He went to Philadelphia to work for Artloom Carpet Company. Tom met and married Joanne F. Kelly at First Presbyterian Church in Germantown, PA. He then applied at John Deere & Co. in Waterloo, working as the manager of System Development.

Tom had many hobbies as a ham radio operator, scuba diving, beekeeping, fishing, boating, and was a private pilot. He was a member of the South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, was a boy scout leader of Troop 13.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother Bob; daughter Nancy Harvey and son Tom Harvey; brother-in-law Don Sheda; niece Sally Orosz. Tom is survived by his wife Joanne of 67 years; son Steve Harvey; daughter Tish (Isra) Harahap; six grandchildren Craig, Sara, Hanna, Amelia, Elise, and Norah; four great-grandchildren Jaxon, Brexton, Odin, Carly and one great-grandson on the way; sister Connie Sheda; sister-in-law Diana Harvey; nephews Mike Sheda and David Harvey.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, with visitation held one half hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow services at the Orange Township Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family. For messages of condolence, you may visit www.lockefuneralservices.com.