July 2, 1947-June 24, 2023

GILBERTVILLE-Thomas ‘Tom' Raphael Frost, 75, of Gilbertville, IA passed away peacefully in his home on June 24, 2023. He was born July 2, 1947 in Waterloo Iowa, the son of Vincent and Eileen Niichel Frost.

He married MaryLou Krueger on September 9, 1965 at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Waterloo, IA. Tom graduated from Don Bosco Catholic High School in 1965. He worked at John Deere as a machinist for 35 years retiring in 2001. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and canoeing. He was always an avid card player, historian and storyteller. He loved his grandchildren and family dearly.

Survived by his wife, MaryLou, a son Frank (Shannon) of Washburn, two daughters Georgia (Jamie) McMahon of Raymond and Tina (Tom) Hogan of Gilbertville; Six grandchildren: Jake (Sydney) Hogan, Lexy (Tim Negen) Hogan, Charlie Hogan, Kylie (Dominick) Klusman, Emma (Hunter Domeyer) McMahon and Haile Frost; One great-grandchild on the way; Three brothers Kenny (Nancy Olsen) Frost, Jim (Diane) Frost and Wayne (Barb) Frost; Two sisters Kathy (Don) Frost Miller and Gina (Sammy) Hopkins along with many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter Kaitlyn McMahon, a brother-in-law Jim Allison and sister-in-law's Pat Frost and Terry Frost.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 30, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. Public visitation from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the church. Visitation also from 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

