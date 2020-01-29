Thomas “Tom” Moore
Thomas “Tom” Moore

WATERLOO -- Thomas “Tom” Moore, of Seminole, Ala., passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at hospice.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Becky; two sons, Jason (Nicol) Becker of Seminole and Justin Moore of Pensacola, Fla.; a grandson, Tim Scammahorn of Seminole; three great-grandsons, Ben Scammahorn, James Scammahorn and George Scammahorn, all of Seminole.

He also leaves behind his brother, Les (Michele) Moore of Waterloo, Tim Moore of Missouri and Matt (Anita) Moore of Williams; his brother-in-law, Donald (Christine) Ames of Washburn; and a son-in-law, Christy (Roger) Olson of La Porte City; as well as all his nieces and nephews and friends who loved him dearly.

Tom was passionate about playing pool, fishing, woodworking and spending time with his family.

There will be a celebration of life on Friday from 3-6 p.m. at the Majestic Moon, 1955 Locke Ave., in Waterloo.

