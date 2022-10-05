October 14, 1939-October 3, 2022

JESUP-Thomas “Tom” M. Fuller, 82 years old, of Jesup, IA, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Western Home Communities–Deery Suites, in Cedar Falls, IA, following a short illness.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. – Friday, October 7, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, in Jesup. Burial will follow at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 6th at White Funeral Home, Jesup. Visitation will continue for an hour before services, Thursday, at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church.

Thomas Michael Fuller was born in Jesup, IA, October 14, 1939, the son of Omer Basel Fuller and Mary (Woods) Fuller. He attended school in Jesup and graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1958. On October 22, 1960, he married Dian Fisher. The couple later divorced. On December 22, 1980, he, and the former Karen Lee (Vye) Smith were married in Cedar Falls, IA. They made their home in Jeusp.

Tom worked at John Deere engineworks in Waterloo, IA, and was a member of UAW Local #838. He loved golfing, building houses, and restoring automobiles. Tom had a spicy sense of humor that always kept people on their toes. He was a devout sports fan, and loved to follow the Jesup J-Hawks, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Iowa Hawkeyes. Tom was a member of the Jesup Golf and Country Club and spent a lot of time volunteering his talents as a handyman. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather that will be missed by many.

Tom is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen Fuller of Cedar Falls, IA; his children, Brent (Gui) Fuller of Phoenix, AZ, Scott (Nicola) Fuller of Waterloo, IA, Linnae Hartwig of Timnath, CO, Clint Fuller of Waterloo, IA; his step-children, Joleyne (Barry) Kramer of Hudson, IA, Lori (Trent) Hill of Cedar Falls, IA; 11 grandchildren, Anna Fuller, Lindsey Fuller, Ben Mulder, Brody Hartwig, Addison Fuller, Adrienne Fuller, John Kramer, Jaimie Kramer, Tyler (Hannah) Hill, Alex Hill, and Brandon (Baylea) Hill; one sister, Marian Elson of Independence, IA; and two sisters-in-law, Marlys Fuller of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Cleta Fuller of Brandon, IA.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents; one daughter in infancy, Lucile Fuller; six brothers, Charles Fuller, Robert Fuller, John Fuller, Bill Fuller, Don Fuller, and James Fuller; three sisters, Marge Moore, Fran Crawford, Joanie Ewalt; and one brother-in-law, Jim Elson.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be placed at www.White-MtHope.com.