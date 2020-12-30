January 11, 1946-December 26, 2020

Thomas “Tom” Lee Teeple, age 74, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the son of Charles A. and Mary K. (Bellows) Teeple on January 11, 1946, in Charles City, Iowa. Tom graduated from Greene Iowa High School in Greene, Iowa. He then attended and graduated from Cedar Rapids Barber College, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

On February 12, 1967, Tom was united in marriage with Margaret “Sue” White at Oak Grove Christian Church in rural Shellsburg, Iowa. In 1968, Tom and Sue moved to Parkersburg. In 1969, the couple moved to What Cheer, Iowa, and in the spring of 1977, they moved back to Parkersburg. Tom was a barber for over 59 years, 49 of those years were in Parkersburg. He was also a caregiver for Sue for many years as she struggled with MS.

Tom was a member of Parkersburg United Methodist Church, where he served on several committees over the years. Tom’s faith was very important to him. Tom served on the Butler County Fair Board for 24 years and was a sports official for 45 years. He sang at many funerals, weddings and sports events through the years. Tom was an avid race enthusiast. He loved to follow the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bears, New York Yankees, Iowa Hawkeyes, but especially the Aplington Parkersburg Falcons. Tom also worked the chain gang for the AP football team for 47 years.