August 6, 1951-December 31, 2022

WATERLOO-Thomas “Tom” Lee Adams, 71, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Unity Point Health Allen Memorial Hospital.

Following Tom’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no public services held at this time. The family plans to keep Tom’s wishes and do a small private celebration of life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed in Tom’s name to his family which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com. Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service South Street location is caring for Tom and his family.

Thomas Lee Adams was born on August 6, 1951 in Waterloo, Iowa the son of CD “Mike” and Leona (Kriz) Adams. He was raised in Waterloo and educated in the Waterloo Catholic school district where he attended St. Mary’s, and graduated from Columbus High School. On May 4, 1974, Tom was united in marriage to the love of his life, Linda Mortensen at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. From this union the couple were blessed with two children: Carrie and Casey.

Tom was a very hardworking man who dedicated 46 years of his life as a land surveyor for Wayne Claassen Engineer and Surveying before retiring in 2019. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan but you could catch him on the couch watching any game regardless of who was playing. He also enjoyed spending time in his garden, biking, playing softball, and sharing treats with his granddaughters. Tom was a devoted Catholic and regularly attended St. Mary’s and Queen of Peace for many years. However, his main passion in life was all of the memories that were made with his family, friends, and dog, Boston. Tom is going to be truly missed.

Left to cherish Toms memory is his wife, Linda Adams of Waterloo, IA; children: Carrie (Dirk) Buschmann of Cedar Falls, IA and Casey (Jen) Adams of Hiawatha, IA; grandchildren: McKenzie (Brian Smith) Adams of Fort Worth, TX, Lilly, Laynie, Libby and Laycie all of Hiawatha, IA; four brothers: Dave (Joan) Adams of Marion, IA, John (Jolan) Adams of Waterloo, IA, Bill (Becky) of Waterloo, IA and Chuck (Becky) of Waterloo, IA; one sister: Sally Adams of Waterloo, IA, along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister Sandy Adams, one great niece: Zoee Norton and his four-legged furry companion, Boston.