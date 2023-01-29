December 23, 1947-January 27, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Thomas “Tom” L. Eastman, age 75, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, January 27, 2023 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

He was born December 23, 1947, the son of Louis and Mercina (Grieger) Eastman in Waterloo. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in the class of 1967. Tom enlisted in the US Navy, proudly serving his country from 1967-1971. On August 15, 1980, he was united in marriage to Carol Buhrow in Cedar Falls. Tom worked as an electrician at John Deere before changing careers and joining Martin Bros in Cedar Falls. He worked for Martin Bros for 32 years, retiring in 2015 as Solutions Center Director.

Tom was an avid fisherman, enjoying fishing trips with his buddies to Alaska, Canada and the Great Lakes. Most of all, he loved time spent with family. Tom was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo.

He is survived by: his wife, Carol of Cedar Falls; his son, Richard (Maria) Overturf of Cedar Rapids; his daughter, Robin Eastman of Cedar Falls; four grandkids, Tyler Overturf of Coralville, Brianna Overturf of Cedar Rapids, Alexander Overturf of Cedar Rapids, Alyssa Overturf of Cedar Rapids; a great-grandson, Kyler Overturf of Coralville; and three sisters, Bonnie (Bob) Glaser of Cedar Falls, Jeannie Rogers of Cedar Falls, and Jackie Reisinger of Hiawatha.

Tom was preceded in death by: his parents; and two brothers-in-law, Ace Rogers and Bob Reisinger.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.