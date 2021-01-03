October 11, 1961-December 23, 2020
Thomas “Tom” Jay Neuman, 59, of Evansdale, IA, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center following a heart attack. Tom was born October 11, 1961, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Walter and Donna Bayeh Neuman. He received his Associate degree from Hawkeye Community College. Tom was a Sanitation Engineer for the City of Waterloo. He was married to Kim Kotscher Nelson. Tom was a member of the National Rifle Association (NRA). He loved driving and watching NASCAR.
Tom is survived by his wife, Kim Nelson of Evansdale; stepsons, Sam Nelson of Colorado and Pat Nelson of Shell Rock, IA; three sisters, Nancy (Cliff) McFarland of La Porte City, IA, Carol Pettengill of Moorhead‚ MN, and Patty (Monty) Martin of Sabin‚ MN; and a brother, John (Susie) Neuman of Athens‚ MI. He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Gloria; and three brothers, Lawrence “Butch”, Michael, and Jerry Neuman.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held in the spring. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
