February 11, 1951-December 26, 2021

BETTENDORF — Thomas “Tom” H. Egts, 70, of Bettendorf, IA, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family from glioblastoma. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bettendorf, with visitation held an hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to to Lutheran Lakeside Camp in Spirit Lake, IA or Wartburg College to the Tom Egts Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Tom was born Feb. 11, 1951, to Herbert and Barbara Egts in Waterloo, IA. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School and went on to attend Wartburg College. In 1974, he was united in marriage to Pamela Snyder in Manchester, IA. To this union, they had three kids: Stacy, Stephanie, and Michelle. Tom worked at John Deere as a project manager for over 40 years. He was an active member at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bettendorf. Tom was known for his love of golf, appreciation of music, relentless pursuit of excellence, and patience in teaching and mentoring others.

Tom will be missed by his beloved wife of 47 years, Pam; daughters: Stacy (Luke) Abar, Stephanie (Anwar) Ashraf, and Michelle (Brandon) Chaison; seven grandchildren: Noah, Eli, Anneliese, Moriah, Evangeline, Tatum, and Nadia; his parents: Herbert and Barbara Egts; three brothers: John (Nancy) Egts, Dennis (Teri) Egts, and Anthony (Mary) Egts; and brother-in-law: Russel Snyder.