July 5, 1960-October 26, 2020

Thomas (Tom) E. Zuck, 60, passed away October 26th, 2020 at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, IA.

Tom was born July 5th, 1960 in Waterloo, son of Merle and Clementine (Reiter) Zuck. Tom worked at Zeilders Concrete for 22 years before moving to Bondurant in 2006. From there, Tom worked at Caseys General Store. Tom enjoyed dirt track racing and watching WWE wrestling on TV.

Tom is survived by his children: Mitch (Jess) and Heidi of Waterloo, Adam of Monona; six grandchildren Taylor, Kinley, Jaleya, Joseph, Jaylen, and Jordan; siblings: Mike of Bondurant; Steve and Bill (Martha) of Waterloo; Rod (Debbie) and Peggy (Jeff) Kyle of Florida; Keith (Stephanie) of Osage; Sharon (Pete) Freeman of Missouri.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother Merle; two sisters Becky Blackmer and Sandy Dirkes, a brother in law Jim Dirkes and a sister in law Becky Zuck.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.