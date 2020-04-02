(1939-2020)
CEDAR FALLS – Thomas ‘Tom’ D. Northrup 80, of Huxley and formerly of Cedar Falls, died March 25 at home.
He was born Nov. 21, 1939, in Cedar Falls, son of John Lewis and Dorothy I. (Yarcho) Northrup. Tom graduated from Malcolm Price High School in 1958. He received a bachelor’s degree in math and physical science from the University of Northern Iowa in 1963. He married Gretchen Tellinghuisen on Aug. 4, 1962, at the E.U.B. church in Cedar Falls.
Tom worked at Chamberlain Manufacturing as a project engineer for 33 years, retiring in 1992. He also farmed in the Denver area beginning in 1969, retiring in 1995 and moving near Kelley.
Survivors: his wife; a brother, Ed (Sherry) Northrup; his children, Jon (Michelle) Northrup of Baxter, and Suzanne (Jeff) Sernett of Kelley; five grandsons, Andrew and Eric Northrup and Kurt, Alec, and Joseph Sernett; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Tellinghuisen; a brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Carmen DeYoe; a sister-in-law, Marcia Tellinghuisen; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; an infant brother, Frank; a brother, William; a nephew, Ward; parents-in-law, Wes and Thelma; brothers-in-law, Ronnie and Jon; and a sister-in-law, Beverly.
Services: He has been cremated and the family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorials: to either Suncrest Hospice of Ames or Friends of the Slater Public Library.
In retirement, they spent 17 winters in Tucson, Ariz. They also participated in two major cycling trips, the Iowa 150 Bike Ride across America and the Lewis and Clark Trail from Missouri to Oregon. He enjoyed running, reading, gardening, and the time spent outdoors and building with his five grandsons.
