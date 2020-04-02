× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

(1939-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Thomas ‘Tom’ D. Northrup 80, of Huxley and formerly of Cedar Falls, died March 25 at home.

He was born Nov. 21, 1939, in Cedar Falls, son of John Lewis and Dorothy I. (Yarcho) Northrup. Tom graduated from Malcolm Price High School in 1958. He received a bachelor’s degree in math and physical science from the University of Northern Iowa in 1963. He married Gretchen Tellinghuisen on Aug. 4, 1962, at the E.U.B. church in Cedar Falls.

Tom worked at Chamberlain Manufacturing as a project engineer for 33 years, retiring in 1992. He also farmed in the Denver area beginning in 1969, retiring in 1995 and moving near Kelley.

Survivors: his wife; a brother, Ed (Sherry) Northrup; his children, Jon (Michelle) Northrup of Baxter, and Suzanne (Jeff) Sernett of Kelley; five grandsons, Andrew and Eric Northrup and Kurt, Alec, and Joseph Sernett; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Tellinghuisen; a brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Carmen DeYoe; a sister-in-law, Marcia Tellinghuisen; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; an infant brother, Frank; a brother, William; a nephew, Ward; parents-in-law, Wes and Thelma; brothers-in-law, Ronnie and Jon; and a sister-in-law, Beverly.