(1944-2019)
GLADBROOK — Thomas Joseph Costello, 74, of Camdenton, Mo., died Saturday, Feb. 9, in Englewood Community Hospital, Englewood, Fla.
He was born March 23, 1944, in Marshalltown, son of Thomas Joseph and Alice Mae (Klink) Costello.
He graduated from Gladbrook High School in 1962 and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He then settled in Ankeny where he began working for Quarry Supply. He later purchased the business along with Capital City Belting and operated them in Des Moines, Rochelle, Ill., and Springfield, Mo., for more than 20 years. After selling the business, he worked for Horton Supply until his retirement in 2014.
He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Laurie, Mo., and was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus-Mary Mother of the Church Council No. 10381. Tom was a member of the Zack Wheat American Legion Post 624 in Sunrise Beach, Mo., the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5923 in Camdenton, Mo., Osage Community Elks Lodge 2705 in Laurie, and the Iowa Club at the Lake of the Ozarks. He served as a director of the Trinity Pointe Condo Association.
Survivors include: two sons, Thomas Costello Jr. of Hillsboro, Mo., and Patrick Costello of Festus, Mo.; four grandchildren, Kiersten Bloesser, Alyssa Costello, Vanessa Costello and Dylan Costello; three brothers, Jim Costello of Edmond, W.Va., Mike (Elaine) Costello of Waterloo and John (Susan) Costello of Marietta, Ga.; a sister, Barb (Dennis) Luethje of Gladbrook; his former spouse and mother of his children, Nancy (Miller) Costello of Hillsboro, Mo.; his friend and companion, Kathy Matteo of Eldon, Mo.; and many relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Steven Costello.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Laurie, Mo. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Graveside services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, in Rose Hill Cemetery, Grundy Center. A time for family and friends to gather will follow the service at Spanky’s Restaurant in Gladbrook where a meal will be served. Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to The National Shrine of Mary, Mother of the Church, 176 Marian Drive, Laurie, MO 65037.
Condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com.
After retirement, Tom moved to the Lake of the Ozarks where he enjoyed boating, jet skiing, golfing and spending time with friends.
