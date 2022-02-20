June 21, 1937-February 17, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Thomas “Tom” Chandler, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, February 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born June 21, 1937 in New Hampton, son of Roscoe and Mary Sexton Chandler. He married Joanne Eichenberger on June 1, 1963 in Waterloo.

Tom graduated from Cresco High School and attended Upper Iowa University. He was a Military Policeman with the U. S. Army. He was a pilot with the Iowa Highway Patrol for 30 1/2 years. A longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Tom was also an auto racing enthusiast.

Survivors include: his wife; a son, Mike Chandler of Oviedo, Florida; four grandchildren, Katie, Jack, Sarah and Matthew Chandler, and a brother, John (Shirley) Chandler of Houston, Texas.

He was preceded in death by: his parents.

A memorial mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 25, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour before services on Friday.

Memorials may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

