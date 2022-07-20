CEDAR FALLS-Thomas “Tom” Bradford Caley, 68, of Cedar Falls, died at home Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was born July 16, 1954 in Cedar Falls, the son of Richard “Dick” and Alicia (Snider) Caley. Tom graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1972 and attended UNI. He married Kathryn “Kathy” Hagarty on May 7, 1982 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Following the family tradition, Tom was a Cedar Falls Postal Letter Carrier for over 30 years, retiring in 2009. In retirement, he parked cars at UNI sporting events, and enjoyed golf, bowling, fishing, hunting, computer games, attending his grandkids events, and Face Timing with family and friends. Tom was a proud member of the “Hagarty Sibs and Sibs-in-Law Club”. He will be missed by his family and friends. Tom’s family graciously donated his corneas for transplant, to help others see, through the Iowa Lion’s Eyebank at the Univ. of Iowa.