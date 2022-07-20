 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas “Tom” Bradford Caley

July 16, 1954-July 16, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Thomas “Tom” Bradford Caley, 68, of Cedar Falls, died at home Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was born July 16, 1954 in Cedar Falls, the son of Richard “Dick” and Alicia (Snider) Caley. Tom graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1972 and attended UNI. He married Kathryn “Kathy” Hagarty on May 7, 1982 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Following the family tradition, Tom was a Cedar Falls Postal Letter Carrier for over 30 years, retiring in 2009. In retirement, he parked cars at UNI sporting events, and enjoyed golf, bowling, fishing, hunting, computer games, attending his grandkids events, and Face Timing with family and friends. Tom was a proud member of the “Hagarty Sibs and Sibs-in-Law Club”. He will be missed by his family and friends. Tom’s family graciously donated his corneas for transplant, to help others see, through the Iowa Lion’s Eyebank at the Univ. of Iowa.

Tom is survived by his wife, Kathy Caley, of Cedar Falls; his children, Michael “Mike” (Pamela) Caley of Clive, Iowa and Ann (Clint) Gutknecht of Reinbeck, Iowa; four grandchildren, Chad, Cheyanne, Lucas and Victoria, and his sister, Sue Caley, of West Des Moines, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law, Bob and Dan Hagarty, and sister-in-law, Terri Sullivan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4-7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials to UNI Panther Scholarship Club or the church. Online memorials to www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

