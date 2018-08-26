Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Thomas Sharp

FAIRBANK — Thomas Paul Sharp, 69, of Fairbank, died at home Thursday, Aug. 22.

He was born Nov. 7, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Donald and Beatrice (Oemick) Sharp. He married Mary Ernst on March 10, 2007, in Waterloo.

Tom attended St. Mary’s Catholic School, then Columbus, where he played football, as well as East High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict, beginning in September 1970. He and Mary lived in Washburn, then Elk Run Heights and, most recently, Fairbank.

He was a member of the American Legion in Gilbertville.

Survived by: his wife, Mary; a son, Zach (Miranda Bartachek) Sharp of Fairbank; a daughter, Stephanie Sharp; three brothers, Bob (Vivian) Sharp of Savannah, Ga., Bill (Maureen) Sharp of Ankeny; and Gary (Lisa) Sharp of Burlington, Wis.; a sister, Cindy (Chris) Jensen of Ankeny; and a granddaughter.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Jim Sharp; and a sister, Michelle Sharp.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, Immaculate Conception Church, Gilbertville, with military rites by Gilbertville American Legion Post 714 at the church. Burial will be in Garden of Memories, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 27, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Tom was an avid boater and loved spending time with his family and friends.

