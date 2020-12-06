Thomas Scott “Tom” Brallier
November 14, 1957 - December 4, 2020
CEDAR FALLS-Thomas Scott “Tom” Brallier, 63, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.
He was born November 14, 1957, in Waterloo, IA, the son of William D. and Gladys L. (Waddell) Brallier. He graduated from Waterloo West High School and was employed at IBP in Waterloo.
Survived by two sisters, Cindy (Bruce) Scheer and Peggy Brallier, both of Cedar Falls; brother, William Brallier of Waterloo; and two sons, Scott and Richard. Preceded in death by his parents.
Private services will be held at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with interment in the Garden of Memories in Waterloo.
Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.