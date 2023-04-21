July 1, 1942-April 19, 2023

AUSTINVILLE-Thomas R. Ubben, 80, of Austinville, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral Mass will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Following the visitation, a prayer service will be held. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.

Thomas R. Ubben was born on July 1, 1942 to Ted and Irene (Rykena) Ubben in Iowa Falls, Iowa. He attended school at Austinville and graduated from Ackley high school in 1959. He received his associates degree in business from Ellsworth College. Thomas married Sharon Francis Houlihan on November 29th of 1963 at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Ackley, Iowa.

Tom and Sharon started farming in 1965 in Austinville, Iowa. He raised everything from ducks to cows. Tom was a 4-H leader for many years and served on the Butler County Extension Council. During Tom and Sharon’s 29 years of milking, he served on the Swiss Valley Farmers Coop Board. He also served as an usher and Eucharist Minister at St. Mary’s, and was a faithful follower of his children’s and grandchildren’s activities. Tom loved spending time at his pond fishing and enjoying nature with his beloved dogs. He passed away peacefully at the age of 80 at Grand Jivante, with his love of 59 years beside him.

Thomas R. Ubben is survived by his wife, Sharon Ubben; four sons, Terry (Echo) of Ankeny, Ryan (Colette) of St. Ansgar, Pat (Trisha) of Ackley, and Kent (Gina) of Austinville; brother Dale (Lori) of Austinville and sister Marilyn La Pierre of Brandon, Mississippi; sister and brother-in law Colleen Carruthers of Ankeny and Ron Nollette of Omaha; nine grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and five step-great-grandchildren; multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Irene Ubben; father and mother-in law, Dr. Francis and Mary Houlihan; sister-in law and brother-in laws, Patricia Nollette, Mike Houlihan, and Ronnie Carruthers; and nephew Rick Nollette.