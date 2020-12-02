Thomas R. Gibbons, 79 of Elk Run Heights, IA, died Saturday November 28, 2020, at Unity Point Hospital Waterloo. He was born February 4, 1941, the son of Lawrence and Adeline (Shares) Gibbons. He married Patricia O’Day in 1959 and together they had 4 children; Jane (Edmund) Cunningham, Kevin Gibbons, Diane (Duane) Crowe, and Steven (Jennifer) Gibbons. They were later divorced. He married Lorraine Baxter. Their family includes 5 step-children, Angela (Mark) Dahlen, Sheila (Ed) Mundy, and Stephanie Baxter, 25 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren. Tom retired from John Deere after 30 years. Afterwards, Tom worked and volunteered at the Evansdale Amvets for many years. Tom enjoyed the Iowa Hawkeyes and time with his family! Tom is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, William (Bill) Gibbons, Ronald(Babe) Gibbons, 1 grandson, Nathaniel Crowe; and 1 great-grandson, Brandon Chiro. Tom is survived by his wife, Lorraine of Elk Run Heights; a brother, David Gibbons and a sister, Sue Gibbons both of Evansdale.