Thomas P. Romanin, formerly of Cedar Falls, died August 13, 2019 at the age of 76 at his home in Lenexa, KS. He is survived by his wife Julia Marcuzzo Romanin, daughter Jennifer (David) Romanin, son Matthew (Amy) Romanin and bonus daughter Angela (Brandon) McAuley, brothers John (Carrie) and Ed (Lynda) Romanin, and sister Jane Karickhoff, along with six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Kay, to whom he was married for 30 years, and a grandson, Charlie Romanin.
Tom was a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, graduated from Kent State University and received a PhD from St. Louis University. His professional career included administrative assignments at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the University of Northern Iowa, where he retired as Associate Vice President of Student Services. His community service spanned 37 years in Cedar Falls, and included serving on the Board of Directors for Sartori Memorial Hospital, Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa, Cedar Falls Public Library, Cedar Arts Forum, College Hill Arts Festival, Friends of Hartman Reserve and the wcf symphony.
Tom donated his body to the University of Kansas School Of Medicine. A gathering of friends and family to celebrate and remember his life will be held on September 28, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00pm at the Thompson Barn, 11184 Lackman Rd., Lenexa, KS 66219. Memorials may be directed to Hartman Reserve Educational Programming, c/o Connie Svoboda, Hartman Reserve Development Coordinator, 657 Reserve Dr., Cedar Falls, IA 50613. https:/heartlandcremation.com/obituary
