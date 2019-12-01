Thomas P. McCarthy III

Thomas Patrick McCarthy III, 47, of Eldridge, Iowa, died peacefully on November 21, 2019, at Winning Wheels Inc. in Prophetstown, Illinois, where he had lived in their care for the last 5 years, after suffering a brain injury.
A celebration of Tom’s life will take place on January 18, 2020 in the Quad Cities with location to be determined.
Mr. McCarthy was born August 10, 1972, in Davenport, IA, son of Thomas P. McCarthy Jr., and the late Louise (Rabe) McCarthy. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1991, where he was an exceptional athlete. He went on to play football at North Iowa Area Community College for 2 years, then graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in general studies.
He married Regan Moore McCarthy at First Congregational Church in Waterloo, Iowa, on July 12, 1997. They resided in Bettendorf, Iowa, then Eldridge, Iowa, where Mr. McCarthy was the proud owner of T. McCarthy Excavating and Concrete, Inc. for many years.
His love for playing football carried over into being an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago Bears fan, making fall his favorite season. His ability to build or fix anything was uncanny. His greatest joy was spending time with his beloved sons, family and friends. Tom was always the life of the party. His amazing sense of humor kept people laughing for hours. His bigger than life personality was one of his very best qualities and his kindness towards others was one of his most admirable traits.
Survivors include Regan Moore McCarthy and their children, Thomas Patrick McCarthy IV (14) and Jackson Joseph McCarthy (12), all of Eldridge, Iowa. His father, Thomas Patrick McCarthy Jr. and wife, Leslie Michaels McCarthy (Indialantic, FL), sister Melinda (Tim) Slingsby (Beaverton, OR), sister Elizabeth (Greg) Aronson (Bettendorf, IA), devoted In-Laws Patrick and Mary Ann Moore (Waterloo, IA), brother in law Mason (Sara) Moore (Waterloo, IA), as well as many adored nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins around the country.
Mr. McCarthy was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Rabe McCarthy, Aunt Janet Rabe, as well as both sets of grandparents.
Memorials may be made to the family for Thomas and Jack’s college fund.
