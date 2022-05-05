 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas Ohrt

Thomas Ohrt

Thomas Ohrt

May 3, 2022

VINTON-Thomas Ohrt, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at his home in Vinton.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 until 1 PM, Saturday, also at the funeral home.

Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com

