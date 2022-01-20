October 24, 1952-January 18, 2022

JESUP-Thomas Michael Heffernen, 69, years old of Jesup, IA, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.—Monday, January 24, 2022, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, IA. Burial will be at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m.—6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 23rd at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 3:00 p.m. and Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Monday at the church. Memorials will be directed to Camp Courageous of Iowa, St. Athanasius Catholic Church and Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Thomas was born on October 24, 1952 in Davenport, IA, the son of Andrew Patrick Heffernen and Dorothy Elizabeth (Spracklin) Heffernen. He graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1971. He then attended Hawkeye Technical Institute in Waterloo, IA, where he studied auto body repair. On September 19, 1987, he was united in marriage to Debra Jean Appleton in Jesup. Thomas worked in the factory at John Deere in Waterloo until retirement. He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council #8227 in Jesup and UAW Local #838 in Waterloo. He was a proud Notre Dame Football fan and had attended many games the past 25 years.

Thomas is survived by his wife Debra of Jesup; one sister, Kathleen (Duane) Berkholder of Ocala, FL; one brother, James (Carol) Heffernen of Cedar Rapids, IA; 3 sisters in law, Penny (Butch) Dodd of Garrison, IA, Deb (Paul) Weber of Dunkerton, IA, Jan Appleton of Marion, IA; 2 brothers in law, Scott (Lisa) Appleton of La Porte City, IA, Jerry Appleton of Cedar Rapids, IA.

His parents and one brother, Patrick Heffernen, preceded him in death.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.