Thomas M. Thompson

(1938 - 2020)

Thomas Marion Thompson, 82, of Cedar Falls, passed away at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born in Waterloo on March 7, 1938, son of Jasper and Letha (Riker) Thompson. Tom was a graduate of East High School with the Class of 1956. He was married to Kathy Jeanne Huggins on July 16, 1960, at Grace Lutheran Church in Waterloo where they had met in Walther League. Tom worked a short while for the Railroad, then worked at John Deere for 37 years as a Tool and Die Maker until his retirement in 1995. He was an avid volunteer for the Boy Scouts as a Scout Leader and Camp Board Member.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Shelly Thompson; 3 half-brothers; and 3 half-sisters. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kathy; his son, James (Kathy) Thompson of Waverly; daughter, Kris (Luke) Schmitt of Charles City; grandchildren: Alex Johnson of Clarksville, Katie Johnson of Waterloo, Marshall and Maverick Schmitt of Lake Mills, Justin Tuitjer of Waterloo, Adam Jacobson of Shell Rock and Logan Jamieson of Waverly; and great-grandchildren: Chloe and Callan Johnson, Lola Jacobson and Dexten and Aubree Jamieson.

Tom's memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at Ascension Lutheran Church of Waterloo with an hour of visitation beginning at 10. Attendees are asked to bring and wear a mask. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.