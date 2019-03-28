(1957-2019)
WATERLOO — Thomas M. “T-Bone” Keane, 62, of Zanesville, Ohio, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 20, in Ohio.
He was born Feb. 25, 1957, in Waterloo, son of William R. and Arlene M. Brock Keane.
Thomas graduated from Columbus High School in 1975. He was a car dealer service adviser, auto parts salesman at JEG’s, and was also an announcer for National Trail Raceway. He worked for many drag racing associations: Good Guys, NMCA, IHRA and NHRA.
Survived by: his parents; a brother, Jim (Jackie) Keane of Green Bay, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Dr. Leslie Hillman of Woodbury, Minn.; a niece, Erin (Kasey) Devine; two nephews, Connor and Patrick; and his lifetime friends, John “Rocker” McMillen, Mark Bernhard and Susie Bernhard.
Preceded in death by: his brother, Dennis J. Keane; and best friend, Flying Phil Harris.
Graveside inurnment service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements. Services also took place Saturday, March 23, in Zanesville.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church, Columbus High School, the donor’s choice, or to the family.
Condolences may be left www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
He was a drag racing enthusiast and enjoyed following the Columbus Blue Jackets hockey team.
