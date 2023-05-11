November 1, 1946-January 21, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Thomas M. Fogarty of Cedar Falls died at home on January 21, 2023 of Alzheimer’s disease. At the time of his death he was Professor Emeritus of Geography and Public Policy at the University of Northern Iowa, having retired in 2012.

He was born in Providence, RI on November 1, 1946, the oldest child of Thomas M. and Mary I. (McGrath) Fogarty. He was educated in Christian Brothers schools in Rhode Island and New York. He graduated Summa cum laude from Catholic University in 1969, where he received a number of honors, among them College Scholar, Phi Beta Kappa, and Valedictorian. He was awarded an M.A. from Georgetown University in 1973 and a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania in 1978.

In 1972, he met his future wife, Mary T. Ramsey, on a study abroad program at Oxford University. They married in 1974 in Charleston, WV, and took up residence in Philadelphia, where he was pursuing his Ph.D. They had no children.

In 1979 he was appointed Assistant Professor of Regional Science and Conflict Analysis at the University of Pennsylvania, and was active in South Asia Regional Studies, Urban Studies, and the Undergraduate Honors Program. In 1985, he joined the Geography Department at Colgate University, continuing his interdisciplinary interests through South Asian Studies, Economics, Peace Studies, and the General Education Program. In 1989, he moved to the University of Northern Iowa to join the Geography Department and to establish a Public Policy Program, which he directed for four years, and in which he taught until he retired. He was a member of the Economics Seminar, and taught in the General Education Program.

While teaching was his principal focus, he participated in numerous development projects and research. He was a Visiting Professor at universities in India and Russia. He was a member of international committees for projects in Egypt, Argentina, India, and Nigeria. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Aldo Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture at Iowa State University.

He had numerous interests outside of his professional life, including art and music, hiking, canoeing, and bird watching. He enjoyed exploring new places, cuisines, and languages. He read widely in history, the sciences, public affairs, literature, and fiction, including detective fiction, of which he had an extensive collection. He enjoyed many friendships, was a good cook, and a very good storyteller.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Maryanne Fogarty; and a nephew, Mark Watters Fogarty.

He is survived by his wife; two brothers, David of Cincinnati, OH and Dennis (Christine Albright) of Belmont, MA; a sister, Barbara Berndt (Richard) of Narragansett, RI; one nephew, three nieces, and six grand-nieces and nephews.

Private burial in Casper Creek Natural Cemetary in Galena, Il. A memorial service will be held in Cedar Falls, IA, at 3:00 pm, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to General Scholarship Fund, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, IA 50614. Or to UnityPoint Hospice, Allen Foundation, 1825 Logan Ave, Waterloo, IA 50703.