GRIMES—Thomas Lee Ostrem, 65, of Grimes, IA passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023 of a massive heart attack in Okoboji, Iowa surrounded by family and close friends.

Tom was born in Waterloo, IA on June 27, 1958 to Robert and Dorothy (Haven) Ostrem. He was a graduate of West High School and the University of Northern Iowa receiving a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing, with a minor in Human Resources. For the past 16 years, Tom has worked as an ERP Systems Specialist for the Des Moines Public Schools. Previously, he was employed by Target and Homemakers as a Human Resources Specialist.

Tom was an active member of The Mission Church in Urbandale. In his younger years he was active at Sunnyside Temple (now Cedar Valley Church) in Waterloo where he participated in several productions and was a youth and college/career leader.

Tom had an adventurous spirit and lived life to the fullest. He loved to travel, bike ride, snow ski, and play pickle ball. A good time included gathering with family and friends, laughing and reminiscing. He was also a skilled hobby photographer. Tom loved animals and enjoyed feeding his backyard wildlife. Surprisingly, his most recent endeavor was becoming a skilled poker player and a not so skilled piano player.

Tom was the best brother, uncle and cousin, and a friend to everyone. He was one of the funniest people you would ever meet and his contagious laugh will never be forgotten. Most importantly, Tom will be remembered for his unwavering faith and deep commitment to Jesus Christ. He maintained a higher standard in all areas of his life. He was the real deal; a true man of God.Tom is survived by his brother, David (Diane) Ostrem of Cedar Falls; his sister, Judy (Terry) Flynn of Waterloo; nieces, Chelsea Ostrem of Waterloo and Amanda Flynn of Evansdale; and many close cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his beloved cats, Mr. Tibbs and Daisy.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Hamilton’s on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 10 at The Mission Church, 12001 Ridgemont Dr. in Urbandale, IA with burial following at 3:30 p.m. at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, 3430 W. 4th St. in Waterloo, IA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Rails to Trails Conservancy, AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport, or The Mission Church. Condolences may be expressed online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.