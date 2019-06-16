Thomas L. Steele 73, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, June 12 at Manor Care.
Tom was born December 18, 1945 in Joplin, MO to Alvin and Norma Steele.
He was a graduate of Waterloo East High School, where he was a part of the 1964 Legion Hall of Fame Baseball team. He then went on to play baseball for Webster City Community College.
After college Tom served in the Marine Corps.
He spent over four decades in the metal spinning business.
In his free time he enjoyed watching sports, and spending time with his friends and family.
Survived By: A Daughter, Cheryl Reyes (Phillip Fishell Jr.) of Jesup, and two sons Ryan (Melissa) Steele of Waterloo, and Mitchell Steele of Waterloo; and four grandchildren, Tristen and Brady Reyes , and Gunner and Rylee Steele.
Information on Celebration of Life to Follow.
