Thomas L. Hayzlett

(1942-2019)
HAZLETON — Thomas Lee Hayzlett, 77, of Hazleton, died Friday, Nov. 29.
He was born April 20, 1942, in Independence to Don and Doris (Angel) Hayzlett. On May 21, 1964, he married Ruth Ann Kohls at First Baptist Church in Independence.
Tom graduated from Jefferson High School in Independence in 1961. He worked at Bill & Don’s Phillip’s 66 Station in Independence and was also a groundskeeper at MHI before his career at Geater Manufacturing. He was a machinist and welder with Geater Manufacturing in Independence for many years, retiring in 2003.
Tom was a former volunteer firefighter for the Hazleton Fire Department.
Survived by: his wife; his children, Darin (Angie) Hayzlett of Hazleton, Katie (Dan) Trimble of Fairbank and Jerry (Jen) Hayzlett of Ashton; his grandchildren, Christopher (Amanda) Hayzlett, Nicole Hayzlett, Lily Hayzlett, Adalyn Hayzlett and a great-grandchild on the way; his sisters, Joan (Everett) Mills of Independence, Bonnie (Gary) Forney of La Porte City and Carol (Scott) Smith of Independence; his brothers, Bob Hayzlett of Floyd, Dick (Wanda) Hayzlett of Maynard and Charlie (Jessie) Hayzlett of Hazleton.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his brother, Jerry Hayzlett; and his trusty dog, Sally.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at First Baptist Church in Oelwein, with burial at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at rural West Union. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Visitation also for an hour before services Thursday at the church.
Memorial fund: has been established.
Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Tom enjoyed bowling, trap shooting, fishing and cutting firewood. He also enjoyed tinkering with old cars, tractors and anything else needing fixing. Most important to him was his family; he will be dearly missed by them.
