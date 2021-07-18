June 13, 1948-July 6, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Thomas L. Clifton, Jr., 73, of Northlake, TX, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his home.

He was born June 13, 1948, in Hampton, Iowa, the son of Thomas L. and Jean (Macicuk) Sr. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School and later served in the United States Army. On September 16, 1968, he was united in marriage Nancy L. Farr in Waterloo. She died May 5, 2001.

Tom worked at John Deere for ten years, was a pilot for Professional Office Services in Waterloo, and currently worked for the FAA as an Aviation Safely Inspector, beginning in Des Moines and later transferring to Texas. He served in the Iowa Army National Guard for 28 years as a helicopter chief instructor pilot.

Survived by two sons, Chad (Jennyfer) Clifton of Tucson, AZ and Zachary (Ashley) Clifton of Ankeny; daughter, Amber Ilax of Dysart; seven grandchildren, Audrey, Caleb, Richie, Samantha, Madison, Jazmyn, and Jamie; sister, Kyna White of Anchorage, Alaska; and brother, Brad (Janice) Clifton of Seattle, WA.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife; and sister, Denise Clifton.

Graveside services 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 at Orange Township Cemetery, Waterloo, with full military honors provided by the Cedar Falls AMVETS and the Iowa Army National Guard. Reception will follow at the Majestic Moon Event Center in Waterloo (1955 Locke Ave). Online condolences may be directed to: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.