March 8, 1943-July 15, 2022

GILBERTVILLE-Thomas Joseph “Tom” Even, 79 years old of Gilbertville, IA, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo, IA.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. – Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA, with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 18th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville, where there will be a Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and Vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Tuesday at the church.

Memorials will be directed to Immaculate Conception Church and Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville and to Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Tom was born March 8, 1943, in Black Hawk County, IA, the son of Anthony Herman “Tony” Even and Ella Catherine (Weber) Even. On May 20, 1963, he was united in marriage to Gloria Jan Walitshek at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waterloo. Tom worked for Deere & Company in Waterloo until retiring in 1991. He also had worked construction, poured concrete, and helped on the farm. You might say, “Work was his hobby” and he enjoyed every minute of it. He’ll also be remembered for his morning and evening walks; they were like clockwork.

Tom is survived by four sons, Todd (Dawn) Even of La Porte City, IA, Troy (Kelli) Even of Jesup, IA, Terry (Carrie) Even of Denver, IA, Tracy (Kim) Even of Jesup, IA; two daughters, Brenda (Don) Stone of Gilbertville, IA, Sherry Kite of Cedar Rapids, IA; 18 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; his father, Anthony “Tony” Even of Gilbertville; six brothers, Richard “Dick” Even of La Porte City, Harry (Marilyn) Even of Jesup, Lonnie (Sandy) Even of Jesup, Jimmy (Mary Jo) Even of Gilbertville, Tim (Sandy) Even of Evansdale, Alan (Dawn) Even of Jesup; five sisters, Linda Knight of Gilbertville, Connie Bovy of Waterloo, Kay (Les) Speare of Texas, JoAnn VanEe of Washburn and Donna (Mike) Youngblut of Jesup. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; his mother, Ella; two brothers, Anthony Even, Jr., Ray Even; three brothers in law, Oran “Howdy” Knight; Dan VanEe, Larry Bovey; and one sister in law, Cheryl Even.

White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.